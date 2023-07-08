Dominic Phillips Sells 7,249 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $196,085.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,273,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,511,672.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Dominic Phillips sold 120,483 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,524,127.75.

Samsara Trading Down 0.8 %

IOT stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,490. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

