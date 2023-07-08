eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. eCash has a market capitalization of $676.06 million and approximately $90.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,219.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.83 or 0.00876339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00137227 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,437,517,173,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

