EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Price Performance

EFGZF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E alerts:

EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EFG-Hermes Holding SAE., a financial services company, provides investment banking products and services primarily in the Egypt and GCC countries. The company provides securities brokerage services for institutions and individual clients; investment banking services; and asset management products comprising a suite of mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, as well as mandates, including equity, money market, fixed income, indexed, and Sharia and UCTIS-compliant mandates.

Receive News & Ratings for EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.