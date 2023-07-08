Energi Price Hits $0.0417 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $193,510.62 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,980,012 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

