Enghouse Systems (EGHSF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Free Report) is one of 296 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enghouse Systems to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Enghouse Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Dividends

Enghouse Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enghouse Systems pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 71.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enghouse Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enghouse Systems Competitors 420 1901 4111 78 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enghouse Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enghouse Systems currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.65%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Enghouse Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enghouse Systems is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enghouse Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enghouse Systems N/A N/A 21.93 Enghouse Systems Competitors $495.94 million -$19.88 million 557.84

Enghouse Systems’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enghouse Systems. Enghouse Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enghouse Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A Enghouse Systems Competitors -38.59% -242.70% -7.55%

Summary

Enghouse Systems peers beat Enghouse Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enghouse Systems

(Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video. Its technologies include contact center, video collaboration, interactive voice response, outbound dialers, attendant console, agent performance optimization, business intelligence, and analytics that deployed in private cloud, multi-tenant cloud, or on-premise environments. This segment serves financial services, media businesses, telecoms, business process service providers, as well as technology and health care companies. The Asset Management Group segment offers a portfolio of software and services to cable operators, network telecommunication providers, media, transit, defense, and public safety companies. This segment's products include network infrastructure, operations support systems, and business support systems, as well as video and cloud TV solutions. This segment also provides fleet routing, dispatch, scheduling, transit e-ticketing and automated fare collection, communications, and emergency control center solutions for the transportation, government, first responders, distribution, and security sectors. Enghouse Systems Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.