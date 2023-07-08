Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 45,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

