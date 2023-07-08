Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004098 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $88.33 million and approximately $152,901.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,254.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00323776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.54 or 0.00880816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00553420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00062515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00136939 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,237,418 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

