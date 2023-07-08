Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $113.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $18.75 or 0.00062231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,129.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00322981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.58 or 0.00891438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00549704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00138203 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,858,578 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

