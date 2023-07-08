Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

