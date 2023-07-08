Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 16,538 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,538 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 963,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

