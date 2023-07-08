Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,507 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $402.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.72. The company has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.