Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,507 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $402.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.72. The company has a market cap of $306.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

