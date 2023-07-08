Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

MA stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

