Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG opened at $58.69 on Monday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

