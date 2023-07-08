Exane Asset Management Invests $142,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. NIKE makes up about 0.1% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

