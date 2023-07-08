Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) versus AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Head to Head Comparison

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exelixis and AVROBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 6 0 2.86 AVROBIO 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $25.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. AVROBIO has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.59%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Exelixis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 9.24% 6.20% 5.10% AVROBIO N/A -117.18% -87.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Exelixis and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.1% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and AVROBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.61 billion 3.90 $182.28 million $0.48 40.23 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($2.30) -0.43

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelixis beats AVROBIO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. It develops zanzalintinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human monoclonal antibody against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. It has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, as well as clinical development agreement with Sairopa B.V. for ADU-1805. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 1, as well as to treat Gaucher disease type 3; AVR-RD-03 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystinosis; and AVR-RD-05 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

