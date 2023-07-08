Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $180.84 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,208,864 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

