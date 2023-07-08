Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 6,749 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,998,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886,956. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

