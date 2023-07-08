First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

First Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

FRBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 281,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Bank by 740.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 254,620 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,283,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.