First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
First Bank Stock Up 2.9 %
FRBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.72.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
