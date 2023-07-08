Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of FIVN opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,258 shares of company stock worth $20,724,013. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

