Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 64 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after purchasing an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,018,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $748.83 and a 200-day moving average of $758.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

