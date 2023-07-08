GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.33.

GATX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GATX by 125.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in GATX in the first quarter worth $132,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

