Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.66). 18,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 85,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($10.71).

Georgia Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £368.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9,333.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 787.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

