Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $16,602.27

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $16,602.27 and $3.75 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

