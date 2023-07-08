Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.79. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

