GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.77 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.77 million and $20,964.33 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002607 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.