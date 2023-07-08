HC Wainwright Trims Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Target Price to $10.00

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

VIRX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.