Head-To-Head Contrast: BDO Unibank (BDOUY) & The Competition

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BDO Unibank 1 0 1 0 2.00 BDO Unibank Competitors 1109 3331 3173 29 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 345.64%. Given BDO Unibank’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BDO Unibank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BDO Unibank N/A N/A N/A BDO Unibank Competitors 34.65% 10.44% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BDO Unibank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BDO Unibank N/A N/A 0.42 BDO Unibank Competitors $3.47 billion $757.45 million 258.93

BDO Unibank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BDO Unibank. BDO Unibank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BDO Unibank rivals beat BDO Unibank on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services. The company provides finance and operating lease, receivable factoring, microfinance and salary, amortized commercial, and mortgage loans, as well as installment paper purchase, floor stock financing, credit line, term loan, discounting facility, trade and project finance, and documentary collection services; and import and domestic credit line, letter of credit, trust receipts, and export finance. In addition, its provides equity and quasi-equity, and fixed income financing, and financial advisory services; trade assisted and online stock brokerage, fixed income brokerage, and wealth management; and portfolio management, estate and succession planning, and trust agency services. The company offers investment management and advisory services, customized portfolio management, and corporate trusts and agencies securities services; and property, motor, accident, health, group, engineering, marine, hull, aviation, marine cargo, liability, and bonds specialty insurance, as well as employee benefits risk assessment services, and protection, education, savings, health, retirement, and estate planning. Further, it provides property leasing and sale; cash management and remittances; fixed income brokering services and foreign exchange derivatives; and online, mobile and phone banking. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

