Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $175.36 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $175.36 million and approximately $164.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.80 or 0.00015939 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82500221 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,807.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

