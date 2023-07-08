HitBTC Token (HIT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $682,716.03

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $682,716.03 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

