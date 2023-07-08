HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 769,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.