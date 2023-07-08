HSBC Lowers Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Kerry Logistics Network (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of KRRYF opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Kerry Logistics Network has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

