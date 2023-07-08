Immutable X (IMX) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $399.67 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

