Insider Buying: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Director Purchases 26,400 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $357,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel David Daniel III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domo alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Daniel David Daniel III purchased 50,500 shares of Domo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $677,710.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of Domo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00.

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,296. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $476.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $79.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Domo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.