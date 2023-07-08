Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells 2,016 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,574,000 after buying an additional 163,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

