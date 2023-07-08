Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $685,945.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

