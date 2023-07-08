Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

