International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

