International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

THM stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

