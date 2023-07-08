Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $448.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

