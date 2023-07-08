IPVERSE (IPV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,666.25

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $46,666.25 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

