iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,312,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 3,519,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

