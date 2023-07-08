iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

