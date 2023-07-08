Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $379.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

