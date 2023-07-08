Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 13,946 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

