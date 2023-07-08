Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,989,000 after buying an additional 4,747,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,313,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $70.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

