Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

