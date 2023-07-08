Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 39.4% Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $9,094.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01208471 USD and is down -28.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,012.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

