JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $75.50

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.66.

NYSE CCEP opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $66.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

