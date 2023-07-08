Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 93,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 46,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Kelso Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%.
About Kelso Technologies
Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.
