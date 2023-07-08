Ledyard National Bank Sells 50 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,106. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

